news

US opens special probe into fatal Tesla crash

19 July 2023 - 08:11 By Reuters
Autopilot is a feature intended to steer, accelerate and brake cars automatically within their lane, while enhanced Autopilot can assist in changing lanes on highways.
Autopilot is a feature intended to steer, accelerate and brake cars automatically within their lane, while enhanced Autopilot can assist in changing lanes on highways.
Image: Reuters

US auto safety regulators are opening a special crash investigation into a fatal accident in California involving a 2018 Tesla Model 3 suspected of relying on advanced driver assistance systems, the government agency said on Tuesday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is probing the July 5 crash in South Lake Tahoe which killed the 17-year-old driver of a 2013 Subaru Impreza after a head-on collision with the Tesla Model 3 and fatally injured a three-month-old passenger in the Tesla who died several days later, the California highway patrol said.

Since 2016, the US auto safety regulator has opened more than three dozen Tesla special crash investigations in cases where systems such as Autopilot were suspected of being used, with 22 crash deaths reported through to Tuesday.

Autopilot is a feature intended to steer, accelerate and brake cars automatically within their lane, while enhanced Autopilot can assist in changing lanes on highways. Tesla, which did not respond to requests for comment, said the system requires active human supervision.

The Subaru was travelling at an estimated 88km/h while the Tesla was at 72km/h when they collided, a police report said. The Tesla driver suffered serious injuries and two other Tesla passengers suffered moderate injuries.

“There are no charges pending at this time. Vehicle and car seat inspections are being done,” a California highway patrol spokesperson said.

This is the first new special crash investigation involving Tesla and the suspected use of driver assistance systems since two were opened in March, including one into the February fatal crash in California involving a 2014 Tesla Model S and a fire truck in Contra Costa County, California.

A local California fire department said a Tesla struck one of its fire trucks and the Tesla driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other investigation in March involves a 2022 Tesla Model Y that struck and seriously injured a 17-year-old student who got off a school bus in North Carolina.

NHTSA typically opens more than 100 “special” crash investigations annually into emerging technologies and other potential auto safety issues that have, for instance, previously helped to develop safety rules on airbags.

Those are separate from defect investigations opened by the agency to determine if a safety recall is warranted.

In June NHTSA upgraded to an engineering analysis its defect probe into 830,000 Tesla vehicles with driver assistance system Autopilot and crashes with parked emergency vehicles, including fire trucks.

NHTSA said earlier this month it was seeking updated responses and current data from Tesla in the Autopilot probe by Wednesday.

Ghosn says Nissan, Renault are going for mini alliance with rebalancing deal

Former Nissan Motor chair Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday the Japanese carmaker and Renault are trying to go for “small and reduced” co-operation ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Ford slashes prices of F-150 Lightning trucks as EV wars heat up

Ford deepened a price war in the electric-vehicle industry on Monday by slashing the prices of its F-150 Lightning trucks, including a 17% cut for ...
Motoring
1 day ago

GM can't build or deliver new vehicles fast enough

General Motors is seeing strong demand for many of its US vehicles, but can't deliver them to dealers fast enough, one of the company's top ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ford Ranger Wildtrak X arrives in SA: this is how much it costs New Models
  2. REVIEW | Why the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is still such a stunner Reviews
  3. LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our Ford Ranger stretches its legs Reviews
  4. Ghosn says $1bn Nissan lawsuit is ‘not retaliation’ news
  5. Ford takes $3.6bn hit for following the Tesla playbook news

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
WATCH | Minister of electricity 'apologises profusely' for recent loadshedding