Former Nissan Motor chair Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday the Japanese carmaker and Renault are trying to go for “small and reduced” co-operation between them with a deal to overhaul their long-standing alliance.
“With the latest agreement, they're trying to go for a mini alliance with a reduced scope of co-operation,” Ghosn said.
Nissan and Renault are holding discussions about a final agreement to overhaul their alliance, after announcing in January that the deal will see Renault bring down its stake in Nissan to 15% from about 43% to put them on an equal level.
Ghosn says Nissan, Renault are going for mini alliance with rebalancing deal
Image: Vincent Isore/IP3/Getty Images
