Ghosn says Nissan, Renault are going for mini alliance with rebalancing deal

18 July 2023 - 12:18 By Reuters
Former Nissan Motor chair Carlos Ghosn said the Japanese carmaker and Renault are trying for 'small and reduced' co-operation with a deal to overhaul their long-standing alliance.
Former Nissan Motor chair Carlos Ghosn said the Japanese carmaker and Renault are trying for 'small and reduced' co-operation with a deal to overhaul their long-standing alliance.
Image: Vincent Isore/IP3/Getty Images

Former Nissan Motor chair Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday the Japanese carmaker and Renault are trying to go for “small and reduced” co-operation between them with a deal to overhaul their long-standing alliance.

“With the latest agreement, they're trying to go for a mini alliance with a reduced scope of co-operation,” Ghosn said.

Nissan and Renault are holding discussions about a final agreement to overhaul their alliance, after announcing in January that the deal will see Renault bring down its stake in Nissan to 15% from about 43% to put them on an equal level.

