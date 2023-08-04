One of two Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary editions that starred in Martin Scorsese’s 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street is going under the hammer at an RM Sotheby’s auction in New York on December 8.
The iconic Italian supercar that shared the screen with Leonardo DiCaprio, the Bianco Polo Countach represented an ultimate acquisition for Jordan Belfort, the film’s real-life financial “Wolf”, as it did for many in the late 1980s.
One of the most memorable vehicles in modern film history is made rarer, with only 12 believed to have been made in this specification. Due to its Hollywood pedigree, the car is expected to sell for $1.5m to $2m (R28m to R37m).
The Countach was unveiled at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show and the 5.2l V12 mid-engined two seater became one of the most prized supercars of its era. Its flamboyant Bertone-designed wedge shape was unlike anything seen before and the Countach became a favourite subject of car posters on bedroom walls.
The movie used not one but two 25th Anniversary Countach sports cars in similar configurations. For the most memorable scene - a night-time drive with an inebriated DiCaprio - one of the two Countachs was depicted with lifelike damage and remains in the same condition to this day, solidifying its own place as a Hollywood icon with its infamous battle scars.
The example offered in December in New York, chassis KLA12722, did not sustain damage during filming.
The December 8 New York auction will feature other similar cars - unique, highly collectible, with a degree of provenance, low mileage, or one-off specifications, said RM Sotheby’s.
‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Lamborghini Countach goes on auction
Car was driven by Leonardo DiCaprio in the Martin Scorsese movie
Image: Supplied
