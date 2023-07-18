Bonhams|Cars netted £10.65m (R250.7m) in its 30th anniversary collectors’ cars auction at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK on July 14.
One-off Koenigsegg CCGT GT1 Competition Coupé sells for R78m
Bonhams|Cars netted £10.65m (R250.7m) in its 30th anniversary collectors’ cars auction at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK on July 14.
The highlight of the 240 lots that came under the hammer was the unique 2007 Koenigsegg CCGT GT1 Competition Coupé which sold for £3.3m (R77.7m). The one-off prototype racing car was created by the Swedish supercar company to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans — plans that were halted by a change to the technical regulations.
Apart from some demo runs the car has never raced, and is the only bona fide Koenigsegg racing car.
“Being the 30th anniversary of our very first auction at Goodwood, we were really hoping for a significant sale and so we are, of course, thrilled to have sold the Koenigsegg for such an outstanding price,” said Tim Schofield, head of motoring in the UK at Bonhams|Cars.
“It is a true unicorn supercar, which was hard to value, but I feel the price we achieved is well worthy of its remarkable stature.
Another standout sale saw a dismantled 1964 Aston Martin DB5 — made famous by James Bond — find a new owner keen for a total restoration project for £326,000 (R7.67m), well above its highest estimate.
Other notable highlights included two Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren supercars: a Roadster for R7.7m and a “Crown Edition” Coupé for R8.9m. Their popularity emphasised the strong strength of demand for more recent high-performance exotica, said Bonhams.
Bonhams|Cars’ next sale is The Quail Auction in California on August 18.
