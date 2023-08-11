news

High performance

Turbo kit gives old 3.2 Ford Ranger a major power boost

11 August 2023 - 09:36 By Staff Writer
Power in the old Ranger’s 3.2 turbodiesel engine is increased from 147kW to 250kW.
Image: Supplied

Turbocharger specialist Turbo Direct South Africa is offering a turbo upgrade and intercooler kit to boost the performance of the previous-generation Ford Ranger’s 3.2l five-cylinder Duratorq TDCi turbodiesel engine.

And it’s no minor modification, with power increasing from 147kW to a muscular 250kW, with torque taking an even mightier leap from 470Nm to 750Nm, says Turbo Direct.

The modded Ranger 3.2 comfortably outguns the new-generation Ford Ranger Wildtrak 3.0l V6, which has outputs of 184kW and 600Nm.

“We have spent many hours on this new upgrade, from the design, manufacturing and extended testing,” said Turbo Direct SA CEO Chris Kambouris.

“We now have the most exciting upgrade for the 3.2l Ford Ranger. It is more powerful and advanced than any turbo we have produced at a very competitive price.”

The Ranter 3.2 kit includes an upgrade to the turbo and a bolt-on intercooler and is fitted in a day. It costs about R20,000, including fitment, and comes with a one-year warranty.

More information, including a list of fitment centres, is available at www.turbodirect.co.za 

