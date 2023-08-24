news

WATCH | Stolen Rolls-Royce pursued through downtown LA

24 August 2023 - 09:39 By Motoring Staff
A California Highway Patrol (CHP) helicopter on Wednesday captured footage of a stolen Rolls-Royce Phantom scything its way through the busy midday streets of Los Angeles.

According to motoring website Jalopnik, this intriguing pursuit began sometime before 11.30am on August 23 when the vehicle — apparently stolen the day before — was spotted travelling westbound on the 210 freeway through the town of Arcadia. Aware he was being followed, the driver exited the freeway and continued towards downtown LA. 

Playing out like a scene from the action-adventure game Grand Theft Auto, the LAPD was called in to assist in the pursuit as the nearly three-tonne Phantom strayed into the path of oncoming traffic, just missing a group of pedestrians crossing a pavement. After narrowly avoiding a head-on collision, the thief steered the Rolls-Royce into a local parking garage where he abandoned the vehicle and then apparently disappeared. 

