North West businessman Jabulani Ben Gumbi, who was gunned down in front of patrons and staff at a Rustenburg coffee shop on Wednesday, knew his life was on the line weeks before the brazen attack.
Gumbi was shot several times after being ambushed by two assailants in front of Platō Coffee at about 8am.
Weeks before the attack the businessman posted a video to his would-be attackers, warning against alleged death threats on his life and family.
“Those who declare war against me and the development, brace yourself, it is not going to be easy. Just make sure you do not lose, it will not be easy. If you declared war and threatened me and my family, please be sure of what you are doing. You may be the worst loser, whether I am here or not. It is not a threat but a promise. Be sure you know what you are doing. Be careful,” he said.
Gumbi’s relatives said the death threats emanated from a land development dispute. Gumbi was part of a community trust that owned land in Rustenburg. The land was set for a smart city development.
Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said police had launched a manhunt for the two suspects.
“According to information, the businessman had just arrived at a coffee shop in the Rustenburg central business district when the suspects shot him several times, then fled the scene in a blue Volkswagen Polo vehicle.
“The getaway car was later found abandoned at the corner of Helen Joseph and Lourie streets,” Mokgwabone said.
Makgwabone said no arrests had been made.
“The police request anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation to contact the investigating officer, Lt-Col Patrick Murunwa at 082 772 5591 or to call the crime stop number: 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MySAPS App.”
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Rustenburg businessman knew his life was in danger weeks before murder
Jabulani Ben Gumbi was gunned down in front of patrons and staff at a Rustenburg coffee shop on Wednesday
Image: Ben Gumbi
TimesLIVE
