The annual Sunday Times GenNext movement has delivered key insights into youth brand preference and behaviour for the 19th year in a row. The coolest brands, according to Mzansi's youth, were announced at a ceremony held in Melrose Arch on Wednesday.
Mercedes-Benz SA won the category of “Coolest Motor Vehicle Brand” while Friend of the Brand Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was named “Coolest Local Sportsperson”.
“Understanding the brand decisions of the youth will be critical to future business success,” says Pule Molebeledi, acting CEO at Arena Holdings, which owns and manages the Sunday Times GenNext brand.
Mercedes-Benz named coolest motor vehicle brand in South Africa
