Hyundai will adopt Tesla's electric-vehicle (EV) charging technology in the US and Canada, the company said on Thursday.
Joining its global peers, including Ford, GM and Nissan in adopting Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS), Hyundai's move takes the Elon Musk-led company's superchargers closer to becoming the industry standard, at the expense of rival Combined Charging System (CCS).
The South Korean carmaker's new EVs will come exclusively with a NACS port, starting in the fourth quarter of 2024 in the US and in the first half of 2025 in Canada, Hyundai said.
That will give its EVs with NACS ports access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the US, Canada and Mexico, the company said.
“Our collaboration with Tesla marks another milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional EV experiences to our customers,” Hyundai president and global COO Jose Munoz said.
Owners of existing and future Hyundai EVs with the CCS will have access to the Tesla Supercharging Network starting in the first quarter of 2025. The carmaker will offer an adapter to these customers and make adapters available to charge NACS-equipped vehicles at CCS chargers.
In June, Hyundai said it would consider making its vehicles more readily compatible with the NACS system.. The US department of energy said the chargers make up about 60% of the fast chargers in the US.
The CCS system is backed by automakers including Volkswagen, though the German company has held talks with Tesla about adopting the NACS.
In July, Hyundai said it would team up with companies including Kia Corp, Stellantis and BMW to form a joint venture to develop a EV charging network in the US to challenge Tesla and take advantage of Joe Biden administration subsidies.
Hyundai to adopt Tesla EV-charging standard from 2024
Image: Supplied
Hyundai will adopt Tesla's electric-vehicle (EV) charging technology in the US and Canada, the company said on Thursday.
Joining its global peers, including Ford, GM and Nissan in adopting Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS), Hyundai's move takes the Elon Musk-led company's superchargers closer to becoming the industry standard, at the expense of rival Combined Charging System (CCS).
The South Korean carmaker's new EVs will come exclusively with a NACS port, starting in the fourth quarter of 2024 in the US and in the first half of 2025 in Canada, Hyundai said.
That will give its EVs with NACS ports access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the US, Canada and Mexico, the company said.
“Our collaboration with Tesla marks another milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional EV experiences to our customers,” Hyundai president and global COO Jose Munoz said.
Owners of existing and future Hyundai EVs with the CCS will have access to the Tesla Supercharging Network starting in the first quarter of 2025. The carmaker will offer an adapter to these customers and make adapters available to charge NACS-equipped vehicles at CCS chargers.
In June, Hyundai said it would consider making its vehicles more readily compatible with the NACS system.. The US department of energy said the chargers make up about 60% of the fast chargers in the US.
The CCS system is backed by automakers including Volkswagen, though the German company has held talks with Tesla about adopting the NACS.
In July, Hyundai said it would team up with companies including Kia Corp, Stellantis and BMW to form a joint venture to develop a EV charging network in the US to challenge Tesla and take advantage of Joe Biden administration subsidies.
MORE
Russian car sales rebound as Chinese brands expand market share
Why Singapore is the most expensive place on Earth to own a car
Toyota, Sasol and Air Products give SA a glimpse of a hydrogen future
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos