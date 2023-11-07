news

Volvo is offering up to six months of free instalments

‘Black November’ campaign applies to Volvo XC40, XC60 and XC90 SUVs

07 November 2023 - 15:21 By Motor News Reporter
The Volvo promotion applies to all SUVs, including the XC60.
Image: Supplied

Volvo Car South Africa is offering up to six months of free instalments for customers buying a new SUV through Volvo Car Finance as part of the group’s “Black November” promotion..

The offer, valid during November and December, may vary depending on final vehicle extras or accessories chosen.

Customers purchasing a new XC40 through Volvo Car Finance will receive their first four months of instalments free, while XC60 or XC90 buyers won’t have to pay for the first six months.

The XC40 deal is applicable to the seven derivatives, including the mild-hybrid powertrain options as well as the fully electric Recharge variants (the single and twin motor). Pricing for the XC40 starts at R699,000.

The XC60 and XC90 ranges also feature seven derivatives, with powertrain choices including a mild-hybrid and the flagship plug-in hybrid powertrain.

All variants in those portfolios boast all-wheel drive, with prices starting at R987,000 in the case of the XC60 and R1,352,000 for the XC90, said Greg Maruszewski, MD of Volvo Car SA.

  Volvo is offering up to six months of free instalments
