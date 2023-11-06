news

FNB drops price of vehicle licence disc renewal to R99

06 November 2023 - 12:06 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
FNB customers can now renew their vehicle licence discs for a service fee of R99 inclusive of delivery. File photo.
FNB customers can now renew their vehicle licence discs for a service fee of R99 inclusive of delivery. File photo.
Image: Denis Droppa

FNB announced on Monday it is offering its customers vehicle licence disc renewal with a significant price reduction via the FNB app. 

According to the bank, customers can renew their vehicle licence discs for a service fee of R99 inclusive of delivery. This is cheaper than the discounted rate announced by Shoprite Group last week. 

When renewing multiple vehicle licence discs, FNB says customers will pay an extra R49 service fee for each additional vehicle being renewed in the same basket. Customers are also able to pay for their licence renewal using eBucks. 

This service is offered in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and Road Protect, and there is no paperwork. To renew a vehicle licence disc through the FNB app, customers simply need to use their smart device to scan their vehicle licence disc and complete the renewal process with secure in-app payment.

“We are excited to make it even more convenient and affordable to maintain a vehicle through a collaborative innovation that is designed to take the hassle out of maintaining a vehicle,” says FNB chief imagineer Jolandé Duvenage.

“We help customers easily renew a licence disc, track progress on renewal, have the disc delivered straight to your door, and receive free reminders for the next renewal. The service continues to grow in popularity, with over 942,000 vehicles uploaded to the platform and 260,000 vehicle licence renewals completed since 2017.”

READ MORE:

Shoprite Group slashes cost of renewing car licences

For a discounted R185, the lowest fee offered by a South African retailer, motorists can renew their vehicle licence online and pay ...
Motoring
6 days ago

The best places to renew your car licence

If you don't like queues, there are several services that deliver the disc to your door
Motoring
11 months ago

Yes, you can now renew your vehicle licence disc at Pick n Pay

Customers can skip queues at traffic departments and post offices, and pay in-store at a till point
Motoring
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mercedes-Benz A200 sedan Reviews
  2. Tesla to build new €25,000 car at its Berlin plant news
  3. FNB drops price of vehicle licence disc renewal to R99 news
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Proton X90 Reviews
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Alleged thieves caught by fans during CT Springbok trophy tour
Female fan attempts to kiss Springbok captian Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok