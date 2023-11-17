news

Porsche Turbo models boosted with exclusive colour and crest

17 November 2023 - 12:25 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A new badge and Turbonite colour will become exclusive markers.
A new badge and Turbonite colour will become exclusive markers.
Image: Supplied

Porsche vice-president of style Micheal Mauer says: “We want to make the Turbo more visible and differentiate it more markedly from other derivatives such as the GTS. This is why we’ve developed a distinctive Turbo aesthetic.”

From now on, the Turbo versions will have a consistent appearance in all model series — elegant, high-quality and special.

“The new Turbonite metallic tone is reserved for the Turbo models. Like all our paints, this one was carefully composed by the Porsche colour and trim experts. Gold elements create an elegant, metallising effect, with the top layer in a contrasting satin finish.”

The lettering on the rear and the Daylight Opening as well as the borders of the side windows, will be given a Turbonite finish in future. Depending on the model series, further details such as the inlays in the front aprons, the spokes or the aeroblades in the light alloy wheels could feature Turbonite paintwork.

All Porsche Turbo models will soon be identified with a special Turbonite paint and other exclusive details.
All Porsche Turbo models will soon be identified with a special Turbonite paint and other exclusive details.
Image: Supplied

Turbonite is also the dominant colour in the exclusive crest of the Turbo models. All the top high-performance models will soon feature the crest on their front as well as on the light alloy wheels and the steering wheel.

Additionally, selected components in the interior, for example the trim strips and the belt straps, as well as a number of controls such as the mode switch and the air conditioning control panel, also come in Turbonite.

In this case, too, the exact scope depends on the model series. In combination with a black interior, Turbonite is also being used as a contrasting colour for the yarn on the seats, the door panel trims, instrument panel and floor mats.

MORE:

Hyundai unveils racy new Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai Motor has unveiled its first high-performance electric vehicle, an N sport variant of its Ioniq 5 crossover SUV.
Motoring
1 day ago

Funky GWM Ora 03 electric hatch goes on sale in Mzansi

The doe-eyed Chinese EV is available in a range of four models.
Motoring
2 days ago

Suzuki Jimny five-door touches down in Mzansi at last

The new, hotly anticipated Suzuki Jimny five-door has launched in South Africa.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Las Vegas GP off to ‘unacceptable’ start as Sainz fields heavy damage Motorsport
  2. New Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift available in Mzansi New Models
  3. Porsche Turbo models boosted with exclusive colour and crest news
  4. Hyundai and Kia must face insurers' lawsuits over vehicle thefts news
  5. Zero Carbon Charge is building SA’s first solar-powered EV charging station news

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...