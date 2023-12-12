Ignition TV ends 2023 in pole position

Arena Holdings' Ignition TV has enjoyed a tearaway year, with viewership doubling since the start of 2023. An average of five-million viewers a month now get their adrenalin fix on DStv 189, pushing the channel into pole position among DStv’s factual channels.
Ignition taps into the passion of car-crazy South Africans with a blend of home-grown shows such as Kasi Car Culture, Tuned in SA and Celeb Rides, and top international shows like Auto Mundial, Fifth Gear, Richard Hammond's Workshop and Motor Mythbusters. Other local favourites include weekly car review show Ignition GT with Francisco Nwamba, Ernest Page and Juliet McGuire, and consumer advice show, Buyer's Guide with Sagie Moodley and Adam Ford.
Ignition was also represented on the international stage, with presenter Vic Pardal being selected as a judge at The SEMA Show in Las Vegas, US, for the fourth time.
The surge in viewership is in part due to the channel expanding onto the DStv Access bouquet in April, bringing a whole new legion of fans. A strong local show line-up and a 5% increase in the DStv Premium subscriber base did the rest.
The race is not over, though, and big plans are under way for 2024.
“With Ignition being a proudly South African channel, our goal is to expand our local content line-up with spinning, classic car and travelogue shows to name a few,” says channel head Brandon Maary.
Another focus this year was growing the channel's social media presence.
According to Maary, “Between the Ignition Facebook page and the Kasi Car Culture group, we currently have in excess of 200,000 followers. Instagram has reached over 60,000 followers and our YouTube channel has amassed more than 46,000 subscribers.
“We couldn't have achieved any of this without the support of our motoring industry colleagues and we look forward to strengthening these relationships in the future.”
