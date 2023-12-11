The 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition used in The Wolf of Wall Street sold for $1,655,000 (R31.4m) at an RM Sotheby’s auction in New York on December 8.
It is a record price achieved by a Countach on auction, helped by its rarity and Hollywood pedigree. Only 12 Countach units are believed to have been made in this white on white specification for the US, and it was one of the unforgettable automotive stars of the 2013 Martin Scorsese film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.
The Italian supercar represented an ultimate acquisition for Jordan Belfort, the film’s real-life stockbroker-turned-fraudster.
The Countach made its debut at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show and the 5.2l V12 mid-engined two-seater became one of the most prized sports cars of its era for its flamboyant Bertone-designed wedge shape.
The Countach 25th Anniversary Edition, named in commemoration of the founding of the Lamborghini marque, was the car’s final and most evolved iteration and had striking aerodynamics-enhancing features.
In total, 657 25th Anniversary Edition Countachs were produced.
The movie used two 25th Anniversary Countach sports cars, one of which was extensively damaged in a memorable scene in a night-time drive with an inebriated DiCaprio.
The crashed car failed to sell at auction last month in Abu Dhabi, with the owner reportedly turning down a $1.35m offer.
'Wolf of Wall Street' Lamborghini Countach sets R31m auction record
The iconic sports car starred in the 2013 movie with Leonardo DiCaprio
Image: Supplied
The 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition used in The Wolf of Wall Street sold for $1,655,000 (R31.4m) at an RM Sotheby’s auction in New York on December 8.
It is a record price achieved by a Countach on auction, helped by its rarity and Hollywood pedigree. Only 12 Countach units are believed to have been made in this white on white specification for the US, and it was one of the unforgettable automotive stars of the 2013 Martin Scorsese film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.
The Italian supercar represented an ultimate acquisition for Jordan Belfort, the film’s real-life stockbroker-turned-fraudster.
The Countach made its debut at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show and the 5.2l V12 mid-engined two-seater became one of the most prized sports cars of its era for its flamboyant Bertone-designed wedge shape.
The Countach 25th Anniversary Edition, named in commemoration of the founding of the Lamborghini marque, was the car’s final and most evolved iteration and had striking aerodynamics-enhancing features.
In total, 657 25th Anniversary Edition Countachs were produced.
The movie used two 25th Anniversary Countach sports cars, one of which was extensively damaged in a memorable scene in a night-time drive with an inebriated DiCaprio.
The crashed car failed to sell at auction last month in Abu Dhabi, with the owner reportedly turning down a $1.35m offer.
READ MORE:
CONSUMER WATCH | Why selling your car can be a 'Weelee' eye-opening experience
Lewis Hamilton’s 2013 F1 Mercedes sets new R343m auction record
Montecasino classic-car auction sets new records
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos