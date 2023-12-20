Being able to drive 1,000km on a single battery charge has become something of a holy grail for electric vehicles and a Nio ET7 is the latest car to achieve the feat.
To prove the capabilities of the Chinese company’s ultra long range 150kWh battery pack, the electric sedan was driven by Nio founder and CEO William Li on a 14-hour journey from Shanghai to Xiamen on December 17, accompanied by Dr Fei Shen, senior vice-president of Nio Power, and Chenxia Huang, GM of Tencent News.
After a short stop and driver swap, the car reached Xiamen having used 97% of its battery life during the 1,044km trip, despite cold temperatures associated with reduced electric vehicle battery performance and range.
The milestone feat helped address not only range anxiety issues that make consumers wary of buying EVs, but also concerns about long charging times.
Nio’s Battery as a Service subscription model allows drivers to swap empty batteries for full ones as an alternative to conventional charging stations. The company has a network of 2,289 battery-swap stations covering several thousand kilometres of Chinese expressways, and 33 stations in Europe. The stations allow users to swap their battery packs in under five minutes, and on December 16 Nio performed its 34-millionth battery swap operation.
“The completion of this range test marks the range of smart EVs going beyond 1,000km, which will further promote the transformation of the automotive industry from the consumption of petrol to electricity,” Li said after completing the milestone drive.
Founded in 2016, Nio is a Chinese multinational automobile manufacturer headquartered in Shanghai and specialising in EVs.
Nio electric car achieves more than 1,000km on a single charge
The vehicle is able to swap batteries in less than five minutes
Image: Supplied
Being able to drive 1,000km on a single battery charge has become something of a holy grail for electric vehicles and a Nio ET7 is the latest car to achieve the feat.
To prove the capabilities of the Chinese company’s ultra long range 150kWh battery pack, the electric sedan was driven by Nio founder and CEO William Li on a 14-hour journey from Shanghai to Xiamen on December 17, accompanied by Dr Fei Shen, senior vice-president of Nio Power, and Chenxia Huang, GM of Tencent News.
After a short stop and driver swap, the car reached Xiamen having used 97% of its battery life during the 1,044km trip, despite cold temperatures associated with reduced electric vehicle battery performance and range.
The milestone feat helped address not only range anxiety issues that make consumers wary of buying EVs, but also concerns about long charging times.
Nio’s Battery as a Service subscription model allows drivers to swap empty batteries for full ones as an alternative to conventional charging stations. The company has a network of 2,289 battery-swap stations covering several thousand kilometres of Chinese expressways, and 33 stations in Europe. The stations allow users to swap their battery packs in under five minutes, and on December 16 Nio performed its 34-millionth battery swap operation.
“The completion of this range test marks the range of smart EVs going beyond 1,000km, which will further promote the transformation of the automotive industry from the consumption of petrol to electricity,” Li said after completing the milestone drive.
Founded in 2016, Nio is a Chinese multinational automobile manufacturer headquartered in Shanghai and specialising in EVs.
MORE
Mercedes Vision EQXX smashes its previous distance record by driving 1,202km on a single charge
Toyota aims to put 1,000km-range Lexus EV on the road by 2026
REVIEW | GWM Ora 03 offers charm and decent range at a semi-palatable price
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos