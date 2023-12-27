Lucasfilm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Lucasfilm sues Star Wars-themed car wash for plagiarism
Attendants in Chile dress as characters such as Chewbacca and Darth Vader
Walt Disney production company Lucasfilm is suing a themed car wash on the outskirts of the Chilean capital Santiago for plagiarising its multibillion-dollar galactic film and television saga Star Wars, lawyers for the car wash said.
Star Wash has shared videos on social media showing attendants dressed as Star Wars characters such as Chewbacca and a Stormtrooper wiping down bonnets, bounty hunter Boba Fett and hero Cassian Andor wielding hosepipes instead of blasters and Darth Vader appearing to use The Force to summon cleaning cloths.
The law firm representing the car wash said while owner Matias Jara was in the process of registering his brand with Chilean patent authority Inapi, he received a lawsuit from the franchise's creator, Lucasfilm.
Jara's lawyers said the US movie production firm wanted to block the registration of the name and had argued the brand could be confused as being affiliated with them. It has not raised issues with the attendants, they said.
