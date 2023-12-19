news

South African 2024 Car of Year semifinalists announced

19 December 2023 - 14:00 By Staff Writer
The Citroën C3 is a semifinalist in the Budget and Compact class.
Image: Supplied

The 2024 Car of the Year (COTY) committee has unveiled the semifinalists for its 2024 competition. Hosted by the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ), the 38th COTY annual event is sponsored by Old Mutual Insure (OMI) for the second consecutive year.

The COTY validation committee selects vehicles, assessing eligibility against the rules stipulating that only entirely new model ranges and not a new derivative of an existing model range qualify for entry. The only exception is a sports derivative of an existing model range, which is eligible to compete in the Performance category.

For the 2024 competition, more than 80 vehicles underwent evaluation, resulting in 30 meeting stringent entry criteria. SAGMJ members cast their votes, elevating 25 to semifinalists.

“The 2024 COTY edition has a competitive line-up across all categories, setting the stage for fierce competition among overall and category winners,” said Mabuyane Mabuza, chairperson of the 2023 and 2024 COTY committee and vice-chair of the SAGMJ.

The rising prevalence of battery-electric vehicles (BEV) and hybrid-electric vehicles (HEV), coupled with the expansion of local infrastructure to support this sector's growth, prompted the removal of the New Energy category of the COTY competition. These vehicles will now be integrated into other qualifying categories.

In January the COTY jury will narrow the list to finalists which will undergo evaluation, with winners to be announced in May.

The semifinalists representing the eight categories of the 2024 Car of the Year competition are:

Budget and Compact

  • Citroën C3
  • Suzuki Fronx
  • Toyota Vitz

Compact Family

  • Omoda C5
  • Renault Captur
  • Suzuki Grand Vitara
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser

Family

  • BMW X1
  • GWM Ora 03
  • Mazda CX-60
  • Nissan X-Trail
  • Mitsubishi Outlander

Premium

  • Lexus NX
  • Mercedes-Benz GLC

Luxury

  • BMW 7 Series
  • BMW XM
  • Mercedes-Benz EQE
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS

4x4 Double Cab

  • Volkswagen Amarok

Adventure SUV

  • Lexus LX
  • Mahindra Scorpio N

Performance

  • BMW M2
  • Ford Ranger Raptor
  • Honda Civic Type R
  • Toyota Corolla GR

 

