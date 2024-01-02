news

Tesla rules in Norway as EVs take record 82% market share

Nation seeks to be the first to end all sales of petrol cars by 2025

02 January 2024 - 17:40 By Victoria Klesty
Tesla’s share of the Norwegian market rose to 20% from 12.2% in 2022. Picture: REUTERS
Tesla topped Norway’s car sales statistics for a third consecutive year in 2023, extending its lead over rivals despite conflict between the US electric vehicle (EV) maker and the Nordic region’s powerful labour unions.

Almost five out of six new cars sold in Norway in 2023 were powered by battery only, with Tesla’s share of the overall market rising to 20.0% from 12.2% in 2022, registration data showed on Tuesday.

Overall, the market share of new EVs in Norway rose to 82.4% in 2023 from 79.3% in 2022, the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) said.

Seeking to become the first nation to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2025, oil-producing Norway exempts fully electric vehicles from many taxes imposed on internal combustion engine rivals, although some levies were introduced in 2023.

Reuters

