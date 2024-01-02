Elgar saddened by sending Proteas ‘B’ to NZ, says bosses must save Test cricket

As he takes his final bow from the international stage, Dean Elgar can only hope the format he holds most dear can retain the prominence it had when he made his debut 11 years ago.

The Test format has taken many blows but perhaps, given the 24-hour/social media age, it feels like it’s battered and bruised as financial needs hold greater sway with T20 leagues taking hold around the world.

However, the Test format, Elgar explained at Monday's prematch press conference for the second Test against India starting at Newlands on Wednesday, is not beaten yet.

“Test cricket will still have a future. The younger guys in our change room still live for this format,” he said.

“Look, the situation we have been put in is not ideal. It is a little sad it has gone in that direction.

“Yes, the team for New Zealand is not ideal for the conversation of how I view Test cricket. Irrespective of what is going on behind the scenes there is still a lot of hunger for the guys who will be playing.”