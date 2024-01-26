news

Battery maker LG Energy Solution projects slowdown of global EV market

26 January 2024 - 09:12 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution on Friday predicted slowing growth in the global electric vehicle market this year, signalling further challenges ahead amid intensifying competition from Chinese rivals. Stock photo.
South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution on Friday predicted slowing growth in the global electric vehicle market this year, signalling further challenges ahead amid intensifying competition from Chinese rivals. Stock photo.
Image: 173148951/123RF

South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution (LGES) on Friday predicted slowing growth in the global electric vehicle (EV) market this year, signalling further challenges ahead amid intensifying competition from Chinese rivals.

The supplier of Tesla, General Motors, Volkswagen and other car makers reported operating profit of 338-billion won (about R4.76bn) for the October-December period, up from 237-billion won (R3.35bn) a year earlier.

The profit is in line with a company forecast of 338-billionn won, but it exceeds an estimate of 298-billion won (R4.21bn) compiled by LGES SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward analysts who are more consistently accurate.

Fourth-quarter profit, however, dropped more than half from the previous quarter due to weak demand for electric vehicles in Europe.

"A temporary slowdown of global EV battery demand growth is expected due to original equipment manufacturers' [OEMs'] conservative inventory control along with continued metal price decline," LGES said. OEM here refers to automakers.

Risk factors this year would be the changing pace of EV transition plans by automakers, growing competition in Europe as well as political uncertainties, including the US presidential election, LGES said.

LGES' forecast for this year's market outlook comes after its automaker customer Tesla warned on Wednesday of a sharp slowdown this year in sales growth for its cars.

On Thursday, Hyundai also flagged the slowing of EV market sentiment.

"The global EV market would grow by mid-20% range this year, affected by several factors, including the North American market growth forecasted to stand at low to mid 30% range," LGES said.

It said it is targeting revenue growth at a mid-single percentage this year, and this year's capital expenditure would be similar to last year's 10.9-trillion won (R154.02bn).

LGES said the estimated battery production capacity eligible for US inflation reduction act tax credits this year would be around 45-50 gigawatt hour, more than double the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% year-on-year to 8-trillion won (R113.04bn).

READ MORE:

EU auditors say real CO2 emissions from most cars have not fallen

Real CO2 emissions from most passengers cars on EU roads are the same as 12 years ago despite reduction targets set in 2010 for newly registered ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Stellantis to cut 600 jobs in eastern France

Stellantis will cut 600 jobs at its Mulhouse plant in eastern France, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding the move would concern workers ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Tesla warns of slowing growth before new model launch next year

Tesla expects to start production of its next-generation electric vehicle at its Texas factory in the second half of 2025, CEO Elon Musk said on ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These were Mzansi's most popular electric cars in 2023 as sales spike news
  2. The dangers of dodgy diesel and what you can do to avoid it Features
  3. Toyota union demands record 2024 bonuses news
  4. Russian firm completes deal to buy Hyundai's St Petersburg plants news
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of ...
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’