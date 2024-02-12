Toyota's Daihatsu unit said on Friday it planned to unveil a new management structure this week.
Soichiro Okudaira, president of Daihatsu, whose production has been hampered by issues related to safety testing irregularities, also told reporters the company planned to spend more time and allocate more workers for development.
Toyota unit Daihatsu to unveil new management structure this week
Image: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
