Toyota unit Daihatsu to unveil new management structure this week

12 February 2024 - 08:28 By Reuters
Toyota's Daihatsu unit said on Friday it planned to unveil a new management structure this week.
Image: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Soichiro Okudaira, president of Daihatsu, whose production has been hampered by issues related to safety testing irregularities, also told reporters the company planned to spend more time and allocate more workers for development.

