Japan's transport ministry is to take regulatory action against one of Toyota Motor Corporation's largest units, Toyota Industries, over cheating on engine emissions standards, news agency Nikkei reported on Monday.
The regulator is poised to order the world's largest manufacturer of forklift trucks to take steps to prevent a “recurrence of the misconduct”, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.
Toyota Industries to face regulatory action on engine emissions cheating
Image: SOE ZEYA TUN
Japan's transport ministry is to take regulatory action against one of Toyota Motor Corporation's largest units, Toyota Industries, over cheating on engine emissions standards, news agency Nikkei reported on Monday.
The regulator is poised to order the world's largest manufacturer of forklift trucks to take steps to prevent a “recurrence of the misconduct”, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.
MORE:
Stellantis considering building Leapmotor EVs in Italy
US to soften tailpipe rules, slow EV transition leading up to 2030
Mahindra to use VW electric components and battery cells
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos