Toyota Industries to face regulatory action on engine emissions cheating

19 February 2024 - 19:06 By Reuters
Japan's transport ministry is set to take regulatory action against one of Toyota Motor Corp's largest units, Toyota Industries over cheating on engine emissions standards, news agency Nikkei reported on Monday.
Japan's transport ministry is to take regulatory action against one of Toyota Motor Corporation's largest units, Toyota Industries, over cheating on engine emissions standards, news agency Nikkei reported on Monday.

The regulator is poised to order the world's largest manufacturer of forklift trucks to take steps to prevent a “recurrence of the misconduct”, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

