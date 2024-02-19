South Africa

Mpumalanga man to serve life sentence for rape of seven-year-old girl

19 February 2024 - 18:11 By TimesLIVE
A 38-year-old man who gave a seven-year-old girl R10 after raping her in 2019 has been sentenced to life. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

The Ermelo regional court on Monday sentenced Nkosinathi Thwala to life imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl in March 2019.  

She was on her way home from school when Thwala, 38, called her into his shack in Sun City informal settlement where he raped her and gave her R10.  

“When the victim arrived home, her mother noticed she was holding a R10 note and upon inquiring she told her mother she was raped by the man who gave her the money,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said. 

The girl's parents went to look for the accused and found him in his shack and he was arrested by police.  He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Chane Rothman led evidence of the girl and a forensic doctor. 

Thwala was also declared unfit to work with children and his name must to be added to the register of sex offenders. 

 “We hope this sentence will deter would-be offenders who commit similar crimes against society's most vulnerable groups,” acting director of public prosecutions in Mpumalanga Sonja Ntuli said. 

TimesLIVE   

