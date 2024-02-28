news

Toyota’s global output up by 7% in January

28 February 2024 - 08:02 By Reuters
Toyota's output for January increased to 740,332 vehicles, while worldwide sales rose about 11% from a year earlier as growth in overseas markets such as the US made up for declining sales in Japan.
Image: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Toyota said on Wednesday global vehicle production rose by 7% in January, marking a year-on-year increase for the 13th straight month as the carmaker benefited from strong US demand.

Output for January increased to 740,332 vehicles while worldwide sales rose about 11% from a year earlier as growth in overseas markets such as the US made up for declining sales in Japan. Both figures include the luxury Lexus brand.

US sales for the month surged 23% while those in Europe gained 2%, offsetting a sharp 14% drop in domestic sales.

While sales in China jumped 39%, the rise was partly due to dealers selling cars on more days than last year due to Chinese New Year-related calendar changes. Toyota said competition in China continued to intensify.

Almost two-fifths of the vehicles the world's largest carmaker by volume sold in January were petrol-electric hybrids.

