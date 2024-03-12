news

FNB cuts price of vehicle licence disc renewal to R69

12 March 2024 - 10:45 By MOTORING REPORTER
Customers can also pay their licence renewal fee using eBucks rewards.
Image: Denis Droppa

FNB has announced a reduction in its service fee for vehicle licence disc renewals on its app, lowering the combined service and delivery fee to R69 for a limited time. The bank had reduced the fee to R99 in November last year.

Customers can also benefit from a cashback offer of R99 in eBucks if they get a no-obligation insurance quote from FNB Insurance and renew their licence disc through the FNB app. The initiative aims to provide affordable and convenient solutions to customers during a time when economic pressures including high interest rates and inflation are hitting hard.

The service, offered in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation , requires no paperwork for registered vehicle owners. To renew a vehicle licence disc through the FNB app, users need to scan their licence disc using their smart device and complete the renewal process with secure in-app payment.

Vehicle licence disc renewals were formerly available only at the post office or driver’s licence centres, but today there are several private institutions - including banks, supermarkets, and the National Traffic Information System (eNatis) - providing the same service as an alternative to queuing.

“This is another way we’re helping our customers navigate life and the tough economic environment by offering affordable, seamless, and secured solutions for their car needs,” said FNB chief imagineer Jolandé Duvenage.

“The service continues to grow in popularity, with more than one million vehicles uploaded to the platform and 107,000 vehicle licence renewals completed over the past 12 months.”

The vehicle licence renewal service is part of FNB's broader Car ecosystem, which offers a range of solutions including free vehicle value estimates, payment of traffic fines, theft insurance, scratch or dent protection, access to vehicle repair providers and extended warranty options.

