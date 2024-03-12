news

Drunk driving arrests in Cape Town climb in run-up to Easter Weekend

12 March 2024 - 09:17 By TIMESLIVE
The high numbers of drivers over the alcohol limit are of concern, say Cape Town traffic authorities.
Image: Gallo Images

Cape Town traffic officers arrested 37 motorists for drunk driving in the past week, up from 29 the previous week and 24 the week before. 

'The numbers are of concern, particularly as we are fast heading towards the Easter long weekend from March 29 to April 1 — historically one of the most dangerous periods on our roads. It also coincides with month-end, which generally sees an increase in drunk driving arrests,” said mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith.

“The city works to be as proactive as possible, but we cannot do it alone. Drivers and their loved ones have to play their part by not getting behind the wheel inebriated. The impact of alcohol is well-documented and yet we continue to see a flagrant disregard for the law and the danger it poses to others.”

Smith said over the past week, traffic officers made 56 arrests, recorded 51,973 offences, impounded 156 public transport vehicles and executed 2,114 warrants of arrest. Last weekend the city recorded 43 vehicle accidents. 

