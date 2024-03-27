Ferrari to expand cooperation with battery supplier SK On

Luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari has entered a preliminary agreement with its electric vehicle (EV) battery supplier SK On for further expansion of their cooperation.
South Korea's SK On has been supplying battery cells for Ferrari models since 2019, including for the SF90 Stradale, the carmaker's first hybrid vehicle, the more recent 296 GTB and 296 GTS, as well as for special series cars.
"We are working together with SK On to explore new frontiers," said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.
Known globally for its high-performance luxury sports cars, the Italian company has promised its first fully electric model for late next year.
Under the memorandum of understanding announced on Wednesday, the two companies plan to share expertise in respective areas to expand their technological collaboration and exchange valuable insights, SK On said.
"The latest partnership is expected to help SK On and Ferrari explore new possibilities and potential solutions to advance cell technology," it said.
No further details about the deal were provided.
