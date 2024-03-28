news

No e-tolls in Gauteng from April 12

Road users win long battle

28 March 2024 - 16:26 By TimesLIVE
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has announced that Sanral has withdrawn declaration on a number of national roads in Gauteng as toll roads, effective from April 12. File photo.
Image: SIMON MATHEBULA

The beep from e-toll gantries in Gauteng will be a thing of the past from April 12. 

In a government gazette issued on Thursday, transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) withdrew the toll declaration on seven sections of the national roads which formed part of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) and had electronic tolling. 

“The date and time from which the above withdrawal of toll declarations will be effective shall be April 11 at 23:59:59,” the gazette read. 

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi had promised in his state of the province address in February that by March 31 the process to switch off and delink will begin and e-tolls will be history in Gauteng. 

E-tolling was introduced in 2013 to collect money for the funds that had been used on the GFIP and to fund future projects. However, the system did not succeed when motorists simply refused to pay their e-tolls bills. The ANC in Gauteng rejected e-tolls, so did other organisations such as Cosatu and the South African Communist Party. 

TimesLIVE 

