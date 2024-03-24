Politics

DA’s red faces over municipal ‘tax on the sun’

DA-led municipality in the Western Cape imposed a R623 monthly surcharge on residents who install solar power appears to be rowing back on the decision

24 March 2024 - 00:00 By ANTON FERREIRA

..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Hell-ride' for SA yacht crew arrested in Mozambique for suspected terrorism News
  2. Speaker fights back on graft charges News
  3. Pemmy Majodina bows out as first chief whip to finish term Politics
  4. Jooste’s final steps along cliff path of no return News
  5. Jacob Zuma's nephew fights eThekwini municipality over bus plan News

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...
Passengers jump out of burning bus on way to Centurion