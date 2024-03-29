Japanese carmaker Mazda and the energy unit of Panasonic said on Friday they have signed an automotive battery supply agreement.
The deal comes out of talks about a battery supply partnership for electric vehicles that Mazda and Panasonic started in June last year. Panasonic also makes batteries for Tesla.
Mazda and Panasonic said in a joint statement they will disclose at an appropriate time details of the partnership for the supply of cylindrical automotive lithium-ion batteries.
The agreement is likely to help Mazda step up production of EVs as part of a 1.5 trillion-yen (R187.45bn) spending plan it unveiled in late 2022.
Panasonic Energy has also been in talks with Japanese automaker Subaru to set up a separate partnership for the supply of cylindrical automotive lithium-ion batteries.
Mazda and Panasonic sign EV battery supply agreement
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
