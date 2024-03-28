news

WATCH | Iconic Lamborghini logo gets a revamp

29 March 2024 - 10:20 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The new logo to be used on all the company’s official channels is redefined by a broader Lamborghini typeface than its predecessor and by colours that are minimal yet bold, says the company.
The new logo to be used on all the company’s official channels is redefined by a broader Lamborghini typeface than its predecessor and by colours that are minimal yet bold, says the company.
Image: Supplied

After more than two decades since the last update, Automobili Lamborghini has renewed its historic logo. This evolution is part of the Italian carmaker’s new trajectory that has focused on sustainability and decarbonisation.

With this in mind, the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese is implementing changes that involve not only the cars, but the corporate identity as a whole, which will also see a new expression in terms of all the visual aspects.

The new logo to be used on all the company’s official channels is redefined by a broader Lamborghini typeface than its predecessor and by colours that are minimal yet bold, says the company. Therefore, black and white are reconfirmed as the primary hues, symbolising the clear identity of the brand, while yellow, along with the introduction of the gold colour, is used as the accent colour.

This revamped version will be applied on future cars. The iconic bull in the centre will for the first time since existence feature individually on the company’s digital touchpoints, separated from the classic shield to lend greater prominence.

The redesign also includes a new set of icons, developed in collaboration with Lamborghini Centro Stile, that for the first time will be used and shared uniformly across all the digital touchpoints.

READ MORE

Mercedes-Benz reveals prices of new E-Class arriving soon in Mzansi

The swoopy new CLE two-door coupe is also to be launched in May.
Motoring
1 day ago

Volvo says farewell to diesel engines

The last diesel car off the production line is an XC90 luxury SUV headed for a museum
Motoring
1 day ago

All the winners of the 2024 World Car Awards

Kia EV9 scoops overall title and best electric vehicle, with Toyota winning best design
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bidders lining up for Louis Coetzer classic car barn find auction Motoring
  2. China commerce minister to head to Europe to make EV case news
  3. WATCH | Iconic Lamborghini logo gets a revamp news
  4. No e-tolls in Gauteng from April 12 news
  5. Why Chinese car brands are on the rise in South Africa Features

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...
Passengers jump out of burning bus on way to Centurion