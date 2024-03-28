news

NEW MODELS

Mercedes-Benz reveals prices of new E-Class arriving soon in Mzansi

The swoopy new CLE two-door coupe is also to be launched in May

28 March 2024 - 15:55 By Denis Droppa
The new E-Class will initially be available locally in two rear-wheel drive derivatives: the E200 petrol and E220d diesel.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz South Africa has released prices and specifications of the new E-Class which can be ordered at dealers before its arrival in May.

The 11th-generation E-Class had its global unveiling in April 2023, boasting powertrains and styling that reflect the brand’s increasing move to electrification. With more than 17-million sales since 1946, the E-Class and its predecessors are the best-selling model series in the German brand’s history.

Internally dubbed the 214 series, the new E-Class will initially be available locally in two rear-wheel drive derivatives with nine-speed automatic transmissions: the E200 petrol and E220d diesel. They are both mild-hybrid four-cylinder variants featuring intelligent support from an integrated starter-generator.

The 2.0 petrol turbo has outputs of 150kW and 320Nm and claims a 0-100km/h sprint of 7.5 seconds and a 240km/h top speed.

The 2.0 diesel turbo musters 145kW and 440Nm, covers 0-100km/h in 7.6 seconds and runs to 238km/h.

The four-door sedan has new styling reminiscent of the Mercedes-EQ electric models with a high-gloss black panel-like surface that connects the radiator grille with the headlamps. The wheelbase has been lengthened by 22mm which has resulted in increased cabin space and luggage capacity growing to 540l.

The heavily digitalised interior includes a high-resolution driver display with an optional front screen that allows the passenger to watch TV or videos without distracting the driver. 

The heavily digitalised interior includes a high-resolution driver display, with an optional front screen that allows the passenger to watch TV or videos without distracting the driver.
Image: Supplied

For extra money, owners can specify a nightclub-style cabin feature with active ambient lighting that reacts to music. A high-end Burmester surround sound system with 17 speakers and four sound transducers in the front seats comes standard. 

Airmatic air suspension and rear-axle steering are optionally available to boost the agility and ride comfort of the new E-class, which comes standard with Agility Control steel spring suspension with selective damping.

The swoopy two-door coupe replaces both the C-Class and E-Class Coupes.
Image: Supplied

CLE

The swoopy new Mercedes-Benz CLE that made its global debut in July 2023 is also launching in South Africa in May. The two-door coupe replaces the C-Class and E-Class Coupes. At 4,850mm in length it is sized between the C-Class and new E-Class and will be offered in two petrol guises: the CLE 200 and CLE 300 4Matic.

The two-wheel drive CLE 200 uses the same 2.0l four-cylinder petrol mild-hybrid 150kW powertrain as the E-Class. The all-wheel drive CLE 300 4Matic employs a more powerful 2.0l mild-hybrid set-up with outputs of 190kW and 400Nm for a claimed 0-100km/h run in 6.2 seconds and a 250km/h top speed.

PRICES

E200 — R1,344,750

E220d — R1,440,550

CLE 200 — R1,355,350

CLE 300 4 Matic — R1,430,650

Includes a two-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.

