Toyota on Friday said it has suspended one of two car assembly lines at its Tsutsumi plant in Japan between April 4 and 9 to check some production procedures.
A Toyota spokesperson said the carmaker will decide on April 9 whether to resume the line's production, adding it will not disclose how many vehicles will be affected by the halt.
Toyota halts one Tsutsumi plant production line for six days
Image: Supplied
