Toyota halts one Tsutsumi plant production line for six days

05 April 2024 - 08:12 By Reuters
Toyota on Friday said it has suspended one of two car assembly lines at its Tsutsumi plant in Japan between April 4 and 9 to check some production procedures.
Toyota on Friday said it has suspended one of two car assembly lines at its Tsutsumi plant in Japan between April 4 and 9 to check some production procedures.
Toyota on Friday said it has suspended one of two car assembly lines at its Tsutsumi plant in Japan between April 4 and 9 to check some production procedures.

A Toyota spokesperson said the carmaker will decide on April 9 whether to resume the line's production, adding it will not disclose how many vehicles will be affected by the halt.

