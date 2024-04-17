news

VW to roll out new architecture with Xpeng to cut China EV costs

17 April 2024 - 15:26 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Volkswagen has developed a new architecture for intelligent and electric cars with its Chinese partner Xpeng.
Volkswagen has developed a new architecture for intelligent and electric cars with its Chinese partner Xpeng.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Volkswagen said on Wednesday it has developed a new architecture for intelligent and electric cars with its Chinese partner Xpeng, which will help it offer more affordable electric vehicles (EVs) in its biggest market.

Volkswagen plans to use the China Electrical Architecture (CEA) in locally developed VW-branded EVs from 2026.

CEA will help it achieve a cost reduction target of 40% for its China-developed platform compared to its German-developed MEB platform by reducing the number of control units, the company said. The architecture uses a central computer and a zonal structure to control electronics to achieve functions such as autonomous driving.

US carmaker Tesla has been the market leader in this type of architecture, which reduces wiring and components in a car so it becomes more efficient and cheaper to manufacture.

“Competition is fierce and we have to adapt our cost structure to be competitive in this environment,” Volkswagen Group board member and China chief Ralf Brandstaetter told reporters on Wednesday.

“It's a decisive step in our development of China-specific intelligent connected vehicles and the acceleration of our strong 'In China, for China' strategy.”

The announcement followed a partnership forged last year when Volkswagen bought 4.99% of Xpeng for about $700m (R13.34bn) with plans to jointly launch two Volkswagen-branded EV models by 2026.

At the time the companies said the two models would use Xpeng's G9 “Edward” platform.

Volkswagen, which is trying to regain market share in China lost to local rivals, announced in February the first of two cars it plans to develop with Xpeng will be an SUV.

The carmakers said their economies of scale and platform and software collaboration will reduce costs and slash development time by 30%.

Volkswagen ceded its title of best-selling car brand in China to local EV maker BYD in late 2022. Its market share in China dropped to 14% last year from 18% in 2018 amid declining combustion-engine sales.

The German carmaker is pushing to expand its product range in China to attract customers in the entry- and mid-level segment of EVs in particular, with its offering priced above that of many Chinese electric-only rivals.

Volkswagen announced last week it plans to invest €2.5bn (R50.69bn) in China to expand its production and innovation hub in the city of Hefei in Anhui province.

Its ID.3 has become one of the best-selling EVs in China after the carmaker slashed the price by more than $5,100 (R97,039).

MORE:

Plug-in hybrid cars are 350% thirstier than claimed: European Commission

It may not come as a big surprise, but your car is thirstier and more polluting than advertised.
Motoring
7 hours ago

AutoTrader ad banned for being sexist

Humour cannot be justification for the use of gender stereotypes, says Advertising Regulatory Board
Motoring
7 hours ago

BYD unveils three new models for its off-road Fangchengbao lineup

BYD has unveiled three new models, including two concept cars, under its premium brand Fangchengbao as the Chinese electric vehicle giant ramps up ...
Motoring
8 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. VW to roll out new architecture with Xpeng to cut China EV costs news
  2. Everything you need to know about the new updated Kia Seltos New Models
  3. New Ferrari 'e-facility' will give ample capacity for electrification news
  4. Ford confirms Mustang Dark Horse will arrive in South Africa later this year news
  5. LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Parking perfection in our Suzuki Baleno GLX Reviews

Latest Videos

PSG upset Barcelona to book a duel against Dortmund in UCL semis
Young Ugandans dream of being professional wrestlers