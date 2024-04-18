news

WATCH | Vintage Alfa Romeo cars go on sale at auction in France

18 April 2024 - 08:04 By Reuters
Eight vintage Alfa Romeo cars will go on sale at an auction near Paris on Sunday.

The collection, owned by a Franco-Swiss family, includes a 1969 Tipo 33/2 racing model estimated to sell at up to €2.5m million (R50.5m). The red racing car marked Alfa Romeo's postwar comeback to international car racing.

Other models include a 1954 Giulietta Spider prototype estimated to reach €450,000 (R9.12m)

Also on auction, in addition to the eight cars, is a one-person racing boat with an Alfa Romeo engine.

The Osenat sale takes place in Fontainebleau, south of Paris, and online.

