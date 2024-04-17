The Armormax Defence TAC-6 is an unstoppable six-wheel force

To maximise operational range Armormax Defence has fitted the TAC-6 with two fuel tanks for a total usable fuel capacity of 300l as standard. This is good for more than 2,000km. Double-cab variants can be upgraded to hold 560l while single-cab models can be optioned with an even larger 610l system for extended range between fill-ups.
Armoured car specialists Armormax Defence have developed a six-wheel conversion kit for the popular Toyota Land Cruiser 79.
Developed mainly for military use, the TAC-6 is simple to operate, easy to service in the field and capable of fulfilling multiple roles in hostile operating environments.
The distinctive vehicle features a rugged chassis incorporating 5mm high-strength steel and strategically placed stiffeners Armormax Defence say provide a balance between terrain-busting sturdiness and load-carrying capacity.
Riding on 31" tyres (35" are optional), the TAC-6 retains the Land Cruiser's standard length leaf springs and OEM suspension components to simplify repairs and maintenance as readily available off the shelf components can be used. However, customers are able to incorporate suspension lift systems ranging from 2" to 4" without the need for extensive suspension modifications.
Image: Supplied
The vehicle's axle housing boasts a robust full-floating side shaft set-up designed for swift repairs and minimal downtime in off-road applications. The innovative three-piece side shaft design and interchangeable components between rear axle housings ensure the TAC-6's 6x6 system remains mobile even with damaged shafts.
The design also aligns the rear track width with the front axle, enhancing stability and eliminating potential failure points. Reinforced spindle shafts and increased oil capacity further bolster performance, ensuring cooler operating temperatures, extended gear oil longevity and optimal lubrication for critical components, even in challenging terrains.
Armormax Defence claims the TAC-6 boasts superior braking power for its vehicle class. Its upgraded disc braking system on all six wheels provides 50% more braking power than a typical 4x4. With a thermal capacity of up to 500°C, it can handle intense braking with full payloads and tow loads. Additionally, its redesigned drivetrain-operated hand brake significantly improves holding power at full GVM, ensuring safety and stability.
Image: Supplied
To maximise operational range Armormax Defence has fitted the TAC-6 with two fuel tanks for a total usable fuel capacity of 300l as standard. This is good for more than 2,000km. Double-cab variants can be upgraded to hold 560l while single-cab models can be optioned with an even larger 610l system for extended range between fill-ups.
Fuel is fed to an upgraded Toyota engine producing 192kW and 710Nm. Meshed to a ZF 8HP90 automatic gearbox, power is distributed to either two or all six wheels using a specially designed transfer case employing internal synchros for smooth engagement.
Unlike traditional chain-driven systems known for their inherent drawbacks, the TAC-6 transfer case uses a gear-driven mechanism. This deliberate choice ensures the entire drivetrain maintains the exacting OEM standards and eliminates slap back often associated with chain-driven systems. The transfer case housing is CNC machined from a solid block of aircraft grade aluminium. This process guarantees strength and reliability.
The TAC-6 platform boasts a 50% increase in traction, enabling effortless navigation of uneven terrains at maximum GVM (7,000kg). Its superior engineering ensures unmatched sand flotation, achieved by aligning axles with tyre size to distribute weight evenly and maintain forward momentum. Stability is enhanced by the third axle, eliminating the need for heavy anti-sway bars, allowing for optimal traction and reduced roll on and off-road.
Image: Supplied
In keeping with its intended use, Armormax Defence offers TAC-6 customers the option of fitting STANAG level 1 vehicle armour for enhanced safety. This armour package uses lightweight, top-grade ballistic materials to provide comprehensive protection without sacrificing dynamic ability. With 360º coverage, occupants in the cab are shielded from assault rifles from all angles. The inclusion of 40mm ballistic glass ensures clarity and a safety barrier against external threats by replacing OEM windows.
Though designed mainly for military use, the modular TAC-6 platform lends itself to other applications where reliability, flexibility, strength and carrying capacity are critical. Now in the production and development phase is a bespoke, luxury game-viewing vehicle that takes advantage of the high GVM to create a comprehensively outfitted vehicle. A fully electric drivetrain is also available through a strategic partner that builds electric Land Cruisers for the mining sector.
Pricing for the TAC-6 starts at R1,558,000 including VAT but excluding the donor vehicle.
