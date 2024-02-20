The BMW M2 was recently launched in South Africa as the German brand’s smallest and most affordable M car.
Powered by a six-cylinder 3.0l petrol turbo engine with an output of 338kW, the new M2 in standard guise is more powerful than the high-performance Competition version of the previous-generation car.
However, the larger new M2 is heavier than its predecessor and we wondered how much this might blunt its performance. To answer the question, the TimesLIVE motoring team and our Ignition partners took the new M2 to the Gerotek track near Pretoria to test its straight-line performance. To make things interesting we brought along the rival Audi RS3 quattro for a drag race.
The rear-wheel drive BMW has the power advantage but the all-wheel drive Audi has better traction and is 150kg lighter. Which is the superior package?
Check out the video to see how it went.
WATCH | Drag race: BMW M2 vs Audi RS3
Rear-wheel drive BMW takes on all-wheel drive Audi in a 0-100km/h dice
For the fourth instalment in our series of drag races, we've pitted the Audi RS3 sedan against the BMW M2 coupé. The result may come as a bit of a surprise...
