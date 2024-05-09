General Motors said on Wednesday it will end production of its petrol-powered Chevrolet Malibu car later this year to produce new electric vehicles.
GM has sold more than 10-million Malibus since 1964 worldwide and will end production in November. The Detroit carmaker is investing $390m (R7.24bn) at its Kansas assembly plant to build next-generation Chevrolet Bolt EVs. GM halted production of the prior generation Bolt in December.
GM has been shifting away from cars in favour of building more crossover and sport utility vehicles in recent years. The Malibu is the last remaining Chevrolet car offered in the US besides the Corvette. GM ended production of the Chevrolet Camaro late last year.
GM said separately Wednesday it will pause production of the Cadillac XT4 after January 2025 in Kansas, resulting in layoffs of production employees until production resumes in late 2025 for both the Bolt EV and XT4 on the same assembly line.
Sales of the Malibu were down 12.5% in the first three months of the year but up 13% to 130,000 in 2023.
GM culls Chevrolet Malibu after 60 years of service
Image: Supplied
