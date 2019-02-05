Motoring

PODCAST | Cargumentative

Sunday Times motoring journalist, Thomas Falkiner, brings you Cargumentative – a MultimediaLIVE podcast about all things automotive

05 February 2019 - 14:41

Join Sunday Times motoring journalist, Thomas Falkiner, on Cargumentative: a sometimes-pugnacious podcast about all things cars and motoring.

Guests include fellow enthusiasts Mark Poluta, Mike Salomon and Nadav Ravid. Expect spirited banter about everything from general car culture and classics right through to new releases and industry news.

Sit down, plug in and gear up.

