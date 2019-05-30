REVIEW | 2019 BMW Z4 M40i is a more accomplished roadster

When you study the new BMW Z4 roadster from very close quarters you will notice that it has markedly grown. It’s now 4,324mm long, which is 85mm more than the previous generation. Yet the new car feels too tight a fit once nestled inside. This is because the wheelbase, the area between the front and rear axles that’s used to carve out an interior has shrunk by 26mm in a move to create a more dynamic drive quality.

The new Z4 appears on the back drop of traditional segment rivals being phased out, one after the other. For some reason there is waning interest in the roadster genre as seen by Mercedes-Benz discontinuing the SLC, and Audi has announced that it is culling the TT. For those sun and thrill seekers who still hanker after premium roadsters, the latest Z4 provides improved digital features aimed at enhancing the classic driving experience of power, noise and handling in a strictly-for-two chariot.

Starting inside the smaller but plush cabin which mimics that of the new 3 Series and X5 with its flush buttons and hexagonal shaped surfaces decoration, our test unit featured a stronger dual-zone climate control, leather seats, Bluetooth connectivity, USBs and importantly for a weekend toy, there’s a thumping sound system with an onboard music storage hard drive.

An electrically operated cloth roof opens and shuts on the go in 10 seconds, at driving speeds up to 50km/h. BMW says boot capacity is 281l; in real-life terms this means two average flight-spec luggage bags that can be swallowed up with the roof up or down, and this is exactly what I was able to achieve.