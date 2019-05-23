REVIEW | 2019 BMW 320d packs polish and poise

If I had to choose one word to describe the new BMW 3 Series, it would be polished. The seventh-generation of Bavaria’s popular sedan, internally designated the G20 and replacement to the F30, has become even more sophisticated and refined, but at the heart of it is still a driver’s car that delivers on the promise of its forebears.

It’s become less apt to refer to the 3 Series as a junior sedan as we once used to, because it’s become a scaled-down luxury car and can be thought of as a 5 Series with slightly less leg room.

That leg room is the best it’s ever been as the new 3 Series has grown 76mm in length, making for a cabin that very comfortably seats four adults. The 480l boot is a very useful size too, and the rear seats flip down to boost luggage space.

Despite its size increase the car weighs up to 55kg less than its predecessor depending on model variant, and the stiffness of the body structure and suspension mountings have significantly increased. The quintessential low centre of gravity and 50:50 weight distribution remain, while the increased wheelbase and track width have improved both the ride comfort and handling stability.

New to the 3 Series as a standard feature is continuously variable damping which adjusts suspension firmness according to the driving situation, reducing body roll in corners while making for a plush ride on bumpy roads. Optionally, the car can be specced with 10mm lower M Sport suspension and Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers.