REVIEW | The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A200 sedan is a mixed bag

Inclement weather exposes plenty about a car. For example, slipperiness underfoot provides a true test for the efficacy of electronic stability aids – and whether the inherent mechanical grip is strong enough to negate their intervention anyway.

Those drops from above will reveal how good those slivers of rubber on the windscreen are at doing their jobs. Seals and channels on the bodywork get put on the front line; proving their worth at expelling water or letting the stuff filter through like a colander.

Luckily, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan we sampled during the recent, unrelenting rain in Gauteng seemed to hold up well. It offered a cocoon-like sense of snugness, sheltering driver and occupants from all manner of potential peril. Heated seats on, intermittent wipers activated and xenon headlamps illuminating through the fog ... One felt safe.

Trundling slowly through the cityscape on my daily commute gave me time to ponder about the chronicles of the baby Benz. Of course, the A-Class is not the original “baby”, according to the modern history of the firm. That credit goes to the W201 (the 190 series); a precursor to the C-Class.