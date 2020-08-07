REVIEW | Ford takes aim at small target audience with retro Mustang Bullitt

By modern standards the lengthy car chase sequence in the 1968 film Bullitt is as riveting as old repeats of Isidingo. An unpopular opinion – but let me go on anyway.

In the last two decades the world was introduced to franchises such as The Fast and the Furious and The Transporter.

Even though both chronicles grew progressively outlandish with each instalment, many continue to regard either as foremost reference points when discussing big screen convergences of action and automobiles.

Exotics flying through skyscrapers and other stunts had us captivated. Unbelievable, but these are the kind of ridiculously riveting computer-generated theatrics that kept us enthralled and amused. At the very least, the theatrics of the scene in Bullitt seemed true to reality. Just a goodie chasing two baddies up and down the hills of San Francisco.

With the criminals eventually meeting their end in a fiery crash about 10 minutes later. It was not the character portrayed by a steely Steve McQueen, but the Fastback in Dark Highland Green that remains front of mind when one thinks of the movie.