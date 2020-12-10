REVIEW | The 2020 Ford Tourneo is a bus fit for families and adventures

The Tourneo Custom is no spring chicken, having been launched in 2013 as Ford’s contender in the midsize people-carrier segment, but it’s been kept fresh with a few updates along the way.

The most recent one is the addition of two new six-speed automatic models powered by a latest-generation 2.0l single-turbo engine.

They’re available as either a long-wheelbase (LWB) in mid-level Trend guise, or a short-wheelbase (SWB) in top-of-the-range Limited specification. Both are eight-seaters, but the LWB provides more luggage space while the SWB is more luxuriously appointed.

As part of the upgrade, these two buses gain more plush-looking interiors with soft-touch plastic on the dash, and more modern-looking instrument clusters. It’s a pleasing improvement and the cabin now has a less plasticky feel.

The Limited also gets Ford’s upper-end Sync3 infotainment system with a large 20cm touchscreen and improved smartphone functionality including Apple Carplay and Android Auto, allowing the use of phone apps such as music players and navigation. The Trend has a more basic Sync1 system with a smaller 10cm screen and Bluetooth.

Both models are well stocked with the all-important USB charging ports, with eight of them throughout the cabin, as well as three 12V power sockets. For the work-on-the-move contingent, there’s also an optional 230V socket to power devices such as laptops.

We experienced Ford’s Tourneo Custom 2.0 TDCI SWB Limited in the holiday lane when we snuck off on a pre-Christmas road trip to the Drakensberg. It seemed quite a waste to have just two of us on board with six seats empty, but it meant there was no need to play Tetris with the luggage. The standard boot fits a reasonable stack of suitcases, but by folding the third row forward it opened up a sizeable cargo hold that fitted not only our bags but also a mountain bike.

The Tourneo Custom is designed to spend its weekday commutes carting around mini soccer teams, and family road trips at weekends. It’s well suited to both activities with a versatile interior that’s akin to a giant Lego set, with two rear rows of seats that can be folded into multiple configurations or removed to turn the bus into a panel van.

Unlike some SUVs that have a cramped third row suited only to children, there’s enough room in the Ford’s large cabin for eight adults to stretch out, and all the seats can be tuned for personal comfort with adjustable backrests.

There are sliding doors on both sides, and it’s an easy one-touch process to fold the middle seats forward to gain access to the third row.