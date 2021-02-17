REVIEW | BMW 330is Edition reminds us why the G20 3-Series is such a hit

Many (including ourselves) were especially unkind when BMW decided to trade off the mystique of the E30 325is with the 330is Edition in 2020.

Aside from the advertising campaign, which courted controversies of its own, the execution seemed a bit half-done. All they did was take a regular 330i, add a sprinkling of visual spice, drop the suspension by 10mm drop and add a (slightly) louder exhaust system.

When a unit of the model arrived for testing the other day, it prompted a different take. Maybe the 330is Edition was just a victim of the marketing department. Could it have been received more warmly if it did not try to coat-tail on a car whose status borders on deity, in the eyes of most South African car enthusiasts? Probably.

So, my plan was to forget those two letters and shift focus. Three days with the 330is was a reminder of just how good the G20 3-Series is as a package. This seventh-generation instalment is regarded by pundits as a return to form, garnering praise perhaps not written since the E46 of yesteryear.

But even if you are not au fait with the lineage and model-code nitty-gritty, you will agree that the new 3-Series is a deeply impressive car. It marks a dramatic leap in comparison to the outgoing F30: sitting in either back-to-back, the former car is instantly revealed as the older of the pair.