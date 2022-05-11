×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Reviews

REVIEW | The 2022 Audi SQ5 is a brisk and civilised way of moving

Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
11 May 2022 - 08:30

Six-cylinder sedans like the Audi S4, BMW M340i and Mercedes-AMG C43 are compelling choices for the buyer wanting sensible performance. Not as extreme as their more powerful stablemates, nor as sedate as their lesser brethren, the niche represents something of a sweet spot.   ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SentiMETAL to release scale model of iconic BMW 333i news
  2. King of the Hill records shattered at 2022 Simola Hillclimb Motorsport
  3. These are the 10 most searched for used luxury SUVs in SA Features
  4. Ten used premium German sedans you can pick up for under R500k Features
  5. Mercedes-AMG and Will.i.am join forces for a one-off car news

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil