REVIEW | 2022 Hyundai Grand Creta has some neat tricks up its sleeve

I was talking to a fellow motoring journalist from another continent the other day. We were discussing the Hyundai brand and both agreed it had been a long time since either of us had encountered a bad product from the stable. Aside from the disappointing two-star rating earned by the Grand i10 in a 2020 round of Global NCAP crash tests, there has been plenty to like from the South Korean manufacturer.

Its Ioniq 5 electric hatchback, for example, was the subject of international acclaim at the 2022 World Car of the Year. Recently, the brand launched the updated i30 N and new Kona N, solid examples of its competence in the arena of performance machines. The duo followed entrants such as the latest Tucson, a hit in virtually all measures, as well as the radically-styled Staria people-mover.

Then there was the expansion of the Creta range, with a seven-seater offering, which we have just spent a week with. This second-generation of the B-segment sport-utility vehicle was first launched in December 2020. It introduced an expressive new look, complete with lighting signatures that seem to resemble letters from the Hangul alphabet. But more significant was the stride it made in quality and refinement, notable in comparison to its predecessor.