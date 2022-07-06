REVIEW | Why the new Mokka is Opel’s finest hour

Opel might have originated in Germany, but if we’re all honest, it’s not at the fore of mind when it comes to Teutonic brands. Even during those heady years in the General Motors (GM) era, there were a number of Opel products that weren’t entirely Opel per se, remixed and rebadged under Pontiac, Saturn and other monikers from the group. The Omega sedan, for example, was christened the Cadillac Catera in some markets. And the previous generation Opel Mokka? That was a Chevrolet Trax and Buick Encore in some parts of the world.

These days, under Stellantis ownership, the crop of products relies solely on Peugeot ingredients. Identity aside, you can’t really say that’s a bad thing, especially when faced with examples like the new Mokka, based on the similarly praiseworthy Peugeot 2008.