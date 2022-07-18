×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Ford Ranger Stormtrak

18 July 2022 - 08:00 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the Ford Ranger Stormtrak. 

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Mitsubishi ASX

Join 'Ignition TV' presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the entry-level Mitsubishi ASX ES.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Lexus UX 250h F Sport

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the recently facelifted Lexus UX 250h F Sport.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the Bentley Continental GT Speed.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Toyota’s large and luxurious Crown is coming to SA New Models
  2. AA expects some relief at the fuel pumps in August — at last news
  3. SA’s top-10 fuel sipping cars for under R250,000 Features
  4. Large family? Here are SA's most affordable seven-seaters Features
  5. The world’s most comfortable back seat is found inside this Bentley SUV news

Latest Videos

'I tried to hide behind crates' : Man who was shot 7 times in Soweto tavern ...
Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...