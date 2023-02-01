Ah, the venerable Toyota Land Cruiser 79. Archaic and simplistic by design, slightly flawed in some areas. But utterly indestructible. When you drive it, right elbow resting on the windowsill and wind ruffling your hair, the 4.5l V8 D4-D turbodiesel engine roaring under a bonnet that weighs as much as a Toyota Tazz, you feel invincible, indestructible.
But what if your hardy Land Cruiser needs an extra dollop of toughness? And your neighbour’s son was gifted a drone he flies over your home, disturbing your braai? Then your dreams have been realised: SVI Engineering’s six-wheeled MAX 3 armoured anti-drone vehicle.
The MAX 3 is based on the Land Cruiser 79 V8 D4-D drivetrain, which remains stock. Ditto the interior. The Cruiser body is replaced by a custom hull, constructed from armoured steel plate. Rated at B6 level, the MAX 3 offers full protection against assault rifles and additional protection against anti-personnel mines.
An additional axle is added to increase the vehicle’s load rating (up to 5,500kg). This axle is not driven, so the vehicle is essentially a 6x4. SVI also corrected the Cruiser’s track width (a curious 79 anomaly). Besides providing additional flotation in off-road driving conditions, the third axle is fitted with disc brakes for improved braking performance.
REVIEW | The SVI Engineering MAX 3 is an unstoppable force
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
A variety of military or security systems can be mounted on the “bak”. Like the anti-drone weapons system.
The locally developed system uses advanced radar to locate, identify and track hostile drones. The battle management system (BMS), which controls an automated grenade launcher (AGL), tracks the trajectory of the drone and launches a close-proximity grenade that detonates close to the target, taking it out.
A conundrum: you need to retrieve the drone (or the pieces thereof) to present to your neighbour, as proof of his offspring’s folly. Hah, SVI have got you covered. A KTM motocross bike is included, so you can cover any type of terrain fast to retrieve that evidence. It’s camouflaged so no-one will even know you are there.
Driving the four-seater MAX 3 is surprisingly similar to driving a stock Land Cruiser V8, the controls carried over as is from the 79. You can’t roll down the driver’s window and rest your elbow on the windowsill, but air-conditioning is standard. An aftermarket reverse camera provides clues to things you might have run over.
Image: Supplied
At 4.5-tonnes, the behemoth is heavy and it feels it when you accelerate. Once up to speed the MAX 3 will happily cruise at 100km/h and more in top gear.
In an off-road environment the MAX 3 is nigh unstoppable, the only limitation its girth. Hook low-range and it will idle up and down any obstacle. The Cruiser’s standard differential lockers are on the reserve bench too, but you’ll hardly need them.
It feels nimble on an off-road track, but tight turns are not the MAX 3’s thing, thanks to the additional axle.
The SVI Engineering MAX 3 six-wheeler (excluding the weapons system and motorcycle) will set you back just over R2m.
Danie Botha is a veteran motoring journalist, publisher, television producer and off-road expert. He spent a morning with the MAX 3 at SVI’s Tshwane facilities.
